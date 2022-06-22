Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Jitendra Kumar-Starrer 'Jaadugar' Trailer Out, Film Releases On July 15

The trailer of 'Jaadugar' is out, along with the release date. The actors are seen talking about what this movie means to them.

'Jaadugar' Trailer Out YouTube

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 1:15 pm

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film 'Jaadugar' starring Jitendra Kumar was released on Tuesday. The film is releasing on July 15.

The story of the film is about Meenu, a passionate small-time magician short of any sort of athletic skill, who lives in the football-loving town of Neemuch. He wants to marry the love of his life but before that, he needs to prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament. Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.

Talking about the film, Kumar who is playing the male protagonist Meenu said, "Jaadugar is a film extremely close to my heart. Playing the larger-than-life, rebellious Meenu was a new and exciting journey for me. I am thankful to the director Sameer Saxena and the Posham Pa and Chalkboard entertainment teams for bringing this beautiful family entertainer to life and trusting me with this role."

As the film is releasing on Netflix, actor Jaaved Jaaferi who is playing a pivotal part in the story said, "It's finally time for viewers to experience the magic of the simple and sweet journey of Meenu and I am so thrilled to be a part of this very special film. Jaadugar is a perfect mix of comedy and drama and I am sure Netflix audiences around the world will discover and enjoy this inspiring story."

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena and is produced by Posham Pa Pictures and Chalkboard Entertainment.

[With Inputs from IANS]

