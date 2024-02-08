Disney CEO Bob Iger is feeling “great about where we are with the studio.” To share his excitement with Disney enthusiasts, he revealed in a meeting Thursday morning IST that the studio will be releasing an animated sequel to the much-loved 2016 film ‘Moana.’
Iger went on to make a surprising revelation that the sequel was initially planned to be a television series. But then, “We were impressed by what we saw, and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” he stated, adding that the company was “leaning a little bit more into sequels and franchises.”
Speaking of sequels, Iger further stated that, “‘Moana’ remains an incredibly popular franchise and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November.”
The first animated movie ‘Moana’ featured Auli’i Cravalho as the titular character, a young woman embarking on an adventure against her father’s wishes, the chief of the Polynesian island of Motunui. Throughout her journey, she allies with Maui, a demigod of the wind and sea, voiced by Dwayne Johnson. Both Johnson and Cravalho are anticipated to return to reprise their respective roles.
Dave Derrick Jr., who worked as the story board artist on the first film, will be sitting in the director’s chair for the animated sequel. Grammy winners Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Mark Mancina and Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i will be composing the music for the upcoming film.
Watch the first-look announcement below:
Of course, this surprising announcement caught fans off-guard. One commented, “So you were working on one all this time?! I can’t wait to see it! Hard to believe the 1st one will be 8 years old at the end of this year!!” Another stated, “Moana 2?? We didn’t see this coming. I can’t wait.” A third one chimed in, “This looks amazing!”
“‘Moana 2’ will take audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”
The sequel to the Oscar-nominated movie will hit the silver screens on November 27, 2024. So, mark your calendars for some adventure!