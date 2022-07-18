Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Michelle Yeoh-Starrer 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' To Release In India

Comedy-drama 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', starring renowned actor Michelle Yeoh, will be released in Indian theatres soon.

A Still From The Trailer
A Still From The Trailer YouTube/@A24

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 8:02 pm

American absurdist comedy-drama 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', starring renowned actor Michelle Yeoh, will be released in Indian theatres soon. Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in March followed by a wide theatrical release in the US in April.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' will be released in India by Mumbai-based Impact Films, a leading distributor of foreign language movies in the subcontinent.

Related stories

Samantha Prabhu To Grace Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2022

'Dr Strange', 'Top Gun', 'Batman' - Bollywood Releases Sputter As Hollywood Films Muscle Into Box-Office Top 10

Impact Films shared the release announcement on their official Twitter account on Monday.  

"Announcing the acquisition of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' for India; the biggest Independent worldwide commercial success of 2022 featuring Michelle Yeoh in the main lead. A unique Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi Coming Soon only in theatres," the tweet read.

According to its synopsis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" features Yeoh as a Chinese-American woman, being audited by the Internal Revenue Service, who "discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from causing the destruction of the multiverse."

Also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' opened to widespread acclaim with critics calling it an inventive, big-screen experience.

Kwan and Scheinert also served as producers on the film alongside Joe and Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Jonathan Wang. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Michelle Yeoh Everything Everywhere All At Once Indian Release Film Release Independent Films Impact Films
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe