'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Teaser: James Cameron Promises A Visually Spectacular Family Drama

The ‘Avatar’ sequel is finally here. The film will be released later this year under the title ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. On April 27, the first footage from the long-awaited sequel was shown at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The trailer for the film has now been released online.

The footage shows the breathtakingly beautiful landscapes of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which also served as the backdrop for the original film. There are several pictures in which the ocean or water plays an important role. We see the Na'vi once more. Actor Sam Worthington's character Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's character Neytiri both return. This time, though, they appear to be accompanied by a lot of shorter, cuter copies of themselves, who appear to be their offsprings.

The blueness of it all pervades the whole trailer. ‘Avatar 2’ looks absolutely amazing so far and promises to be more family-centric, as the character Sully says at one point, "Wherever we go, our family is our castle."

"With the first ‘Avatar’, we set out to push the bounds of the big screen," director James Cameron is believed to have declared while unveiling the clip for the first time as per reports on Indian Express. “We're pushing those frontiers even farther with the upcoming Avatar movie, with 3D, high dynamic range, high frame rate, better resolution, and a lot greater reality in our visual effects” he added.

‘Avatar’ was a huge hit, and it is still the highest-grossing picture of all time. It featured the narrative of humanity invading Pandora, which was inhabited by the Na'vi, a peaceful blue-hued species, to mine the land of a precious mineral known as Unobtanium.

The film's primary actors were Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. They will all be back in the sequel. With the sequel, actors Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis, and Vin Diesel, among others, will join the franchise's cast.

‘Avatar 2’ will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 16.