Michael Keaton's 'Knox Goes Away' to hit theatres in India on March 29

Hollywood actor Michael Keaton's action thriller "Knox Goes Away" is set to release in theatres across India on March 29, PVR INOX Pictures said on Thursday.

PTI
22 March 2024
Michael Keaton Photo: Us Weekly
Keaton, the star of "Batman" movies as well as Oscar-winning titles "Birdman" and "Spotlight", has directed the movie from a script by Gregory Poirier.

The 72-year-old veteran also features in the movie along with Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, and Ray McKinnon.

The film is about John Knox (Keaton), a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia called Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease.

Knox vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind, according to official synopsis.

"Michael Keaton's portrayal of Knox is nothing short of extraordinary, showcasing his unparalleled experience and expertise both in front and behind the cameras," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to present 'Knox Goes Away' to Indian audiences and are confident that it will continue to amaze them just as it has done on the international stage," he added.

"Knox Goes Away" had its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in theatres in the US last week.

