Metallica's TikTok Duet For Eddie Munson Reaches 7 Million Views

The heavy metal band Metallica is back in the spotlight courtesy of the popular supernatural Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.



On Friday, the heavy metal band did a TikTok duet with Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) during his heroic scene where he plays the guitar riff to the band's 1986 song Master of Puppets from their album of the same name, reports Deadline.



In the TikTok video, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo perform the song with the caption, "Eddie, this is for you!"

Currently losing my mind over @Metallica duetting with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets! pic.twitter.com/CKyhaLVRiB — Netflix (@netflix) July 8, 2022





As of this moment, the video has 7.3 million views and 1.7 million likes. According to iTunes rock charts, the song reached No. 1 last week.



Stranger Things Season 4 revived another song, Running Up That Hill by British pop singer Kate Bush.



Fortune.com reports that the singer has made $2.3 million from the song that was first released in 1985. In a previous episode, the song was used during a scene where the character Max faced off against the season's big bad, Venca (played by Jamie Campbell Bower).

