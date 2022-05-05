Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Meg Ryan To Direct And Star In Romantic Comedy 'What Happens Later'

Actress-filmmaker Meg Ryan to come back to the director’s chair after seven years of her first film ‘Ithaca’. She is going to star and direct an evolved and nostalgic take on the romantic comedy genre, titled ‘What Happens Later’.

Meg Ryan To Direct And Star In Romantic Comedy 'What Happens Later'
Meg Ryan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 4:00 pm

Meg Ryan, the star of classic romantic comedies ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘Sleepless In Seattle’, is set to direct and star in the upcoming movie ‘What Happens Later’. According to Variety, the new film is an evolved and nostalgic take on the romantic comedy genre and will feature actor David Duchovny opposite Ryan.

The film is based on the play ‘Shooting Star’ by American playwright Steven Dietz, who also co-wrote the screenplay with playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn, and Ryan.

The story follows ex-lovers Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny), who are reunited for the first time since their split decades prior when they both find themselves snowed in, in-transit, at an airport overnight.

"Willa is still the willful, independent spirit she once was, free of any ties. Bill, recently separated, is reassessing his life and his relationships with his estranged wife and daughter. All each wants is to get home, but over the course of the night, they find themselves at first reluctantly drawn together yet compelled to revisit their past, along with what could have been and what might well be again. But when the versions of their shared history don’t quite add up, where do they go from there?" the official plotline read.

The movie will be Ryan's second directorial project after she helmed and starred in the 2015 movie ‘Ithaca’.

Related stories

‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ Movie Review: Limp Romantic Comedy!

Deepika Padukone Signs Her Second Hollywood Film; Will Co-Produce And Star In A Cross-Cultural Romantic Comedy

Superman aKa Henry Cavill Signs A Romantic Comedy

Bleecker Street has acquired the US rights and is planning a 2023 theatrical release. ‘What Happens Later’ will be produced by Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams through their Ten Acre Films, along with Laura D Smith and Kristin Mann. Kerri Elder and Blake Elder of Rockhill Studios are executive producers together with Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Romantic Comedy Film Director Filmmaker Actor/Actress Meg Ryan Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris