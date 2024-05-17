Art & Entertainment

MasterChef India Tamil, Telugu: Anahita Dhondy Asks Home Cooks To Prepare 3-Course Millets Meal

The new episode of MasterChef India Tamil and Telugu saw the presence of Chef Anahita Dhondy, an alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu, London, who gave new challenges to the home cooks of both reality shows.

In the 'MasterChef India Tamil' kitchen, Chef Anahita brought along with her the ‘Challenge Marathon’.

In this challenge, the home cooks were divided into groups of four, and each home cook had to perform one skill test to save themselves from the Elimination Challenge.

Chefs -- Koushik, Shreeya Adka, Rakesh, and Anahita demonstrated the skill tests, which were making an accordion potato, using piping techniques, making perfect mayonnaise, and poaching an egg, respectively.

Chef Anahita’s challenge in the 'MasterChef India Telugu' kitchen was divided into two different challenges.

In the first challenge, the home cooks had to demonstrate their sugar work skills by decorating cupcakes. The home cooks with the two best sugar work presentations earned an advantage for the next challenge.

The second challenge was a team challenge, where both teams of four home cooks had to prepare a three-course meal using millets.

This challenge came with a twist, as only three home cooks from each team could cook at the same time. One home cook from each of the teams was always on standby and could be switched with their teammates at any point during the cook.

Inspired by her mother, a chef and caterer, Chef Anahita is an expert in French pastries and cuisine.

The show airs on Sony LIV.

