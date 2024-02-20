Art & Entertainment

Martin Scorsese To Play Dante Alighieri's Mentor In Julian Schnabel’s Film

Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese will soon be seen playing Italian poet Dante Alighieri’s mentor in Julian Schnabel’s upcoming film 'In the Hand of Dante'.

February 20, 2024

Martin Scorsese Photo: Instagram
Martin has a small but an impactful role. He will be playing an elderly sage who influenced Alighieri while he is writing 'The Divine Comedy' in Julian Schnabel’s crime mystery 'In the Hands of Dante', reports variety.com.

Martin, who will be honoured with Berlin Film Festival‘s honorary Golden Bear, has made a special appearance in several films by him and has often performed in movies by other makers.

He essayed Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in a segment of Akira Kurosawa’s 1990 film 'Dreams' and also performed as voice talent as the loan shark pufferfish in 'Shark Tale'.

'In The Hand of Dante' also has British musician and actor Benjamin Clementine, who along with contributing to the film’s score will be playing a quintessentially grey character who seesaws between past and present.

Others in the cast comprise John Malkovich and Louis Cancelmi, who plays both a present-day hitman named Lefty and nobleman Guido da Polenta, who was Dante’s benefactor.

The film was shot largely in Italy including breath-taking locations such as Sicily, Venice, Verona, Rome and Viterbo.

