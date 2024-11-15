Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK

Expressing his excitement, writer-director Raam Reddy said, “Leeds is an incredible festival, not just because of its amazing heartfelt curation but also because it is an Academy Award qualifying festival that screened nearly 250 amazing films this year! I got a chance to present The Fable in person in Leeds for the UK premiere and the audience reaction to the film was so engaging, it was amazing. This recognition of Best Film in such an important international platform makes me feel thankful and fulfilled as a filmmaker.'' He dedicated this award to his team, ''whose sustained passion and effort over the years have brought The Fable to life!”