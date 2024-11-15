Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Fable is directed by Raam Reddy and backed by Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Fable
A still from The Fable Photo: Berlinale
The Fable, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead has scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to be honoured with the prestigious Best Film award in the main international competition (Constellation Features Competition) at the Leeds International Film Festival 2024. It marks a milestone achievement for Indian cinema, as no Indian film has earlier received this honour at the prestigious film festival since its inception in 1987.

The Ram Reddy directorial had its world premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival 2024, and bagged the Special Jury Prize at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Manoj Bajpayee feels honoured to be a part of The Fable and see it resonate with audiences globally.

He raved Raam Reddy for his ''thoughtful storytelling and unique blend of magical realism'' which added depth to the project. He was also all praise for Pratap Reddy, Juhi Agarwal, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, his co-stars Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome for bringing extraordinary talent to this journey.

''Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema. I hope The Fable continues to inspire and touch people around the world,'' added Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee in the Fable
Manoj Bajpayee in the Fable Photo: MAMI
The Fable review - Berlinale
The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike

BY Debanjan Dhar

Expressing his excitement, writer-director Raam Reddy said, “Leeds is an incredible festival, not just because of its amazing heartfelt curation but also because it is an Academy Award qualifying festival that screened nearly 250 amazing films this year! I got a chance to present The Fable in person in Leeds for the UK premiere and the audience reaction to the film was so engaging, it was amazing. This recognition of Best Film in such an important international platform makes me feel thankful and fulfilled as a filmmaker.'' He dedicated this award to his team, ''whose sustained passion and effort over the years have brought The Fable to life!”

Set in the Indian Himalayas, The Fable blends magical realism with a powerful political allegory. It's about a family living on an orchard estate whose peaceful life turns upside down by mysterious events.

