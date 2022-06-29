Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Mahesh Babu, Wife Namrata Shirodkar Meet Bill Gates

While on a vacation with his family in the US, actor Mahesh Babu met Bill Gates.

Bill Gates with Mahesh Babu and wife, Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 2:07 pm

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has met Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the United States.

Gates, Babu, and his wife Namrata Shirodkar posed for a picture together.

Babu is now on vacation in the United States. His wife and kids have been showing off pictures from their trip over the last few days. His recent pictures from the vacation, have been trending on social media platforms for a while now.

On the work front, Babu just scored a super hit with the movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', and will next be directed by 'Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo' fame Trivikram Srinivas. He also has a movie with SS Rajamouli.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Babu Bill Gates Namrata Shirodkar Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Mahesh Babu Family Vacation United States Of America Holiday SS Rajamouli
