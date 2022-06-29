Mahesh Babu, Wife Namrata Shirodkar Meet Bill Gates

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has met Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the United States.

Gates, Babu, and his wife Namrata Shirodkar posed for a picture together.

Babu is now on vacation in the United States. His wife and kids have been showing off pictures from their trip over the last few days. His recent pictures from the vacation, have been trending on social media platforms for a while now.

On the work front, Babu just scored a super hit with the movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', and will next be directed by 'Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo' fame Trivikram Srinivas. He also has a movie with SS Rajamouli.

[With Inputs from IANS]