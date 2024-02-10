Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today, on February 10. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to wish each other on the special occasion.
Mahesh dropped a loved-up picture with his wife, Namrata and wrote, ''Here’s to us: partners in love, laughter, and all of life’s beautiful moments! Happy anniversary NSG'' with a red red heart emoji. She commented, ''Love you today and always'' and added red heart emojis.
Namrata Shirodkar also shared an adorable picture with her husband and penned a note that read: ''Celebrating another year of love, laughter, and happily-ever-afters with you... My forever and always ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️''.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot on February 10, 2005. They have two children -Gautham and Sitara.
Meanwhile, the Telugu superstar and his wife have issued a statement against their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni's fake Instagram account. As per a statement, Sitara's identity has been misused on social media by fraudsters.
The statement was shared by Mahesh Babu's production house. The note read, “ATTENTION! The Madhapur police, in coordination with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms.Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users.”
It further added, “Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts before engaging with any financial advice online. Regards, Team GMB''.
The statement was shared with the caption, ''Attention! This is Sitara Ghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one.”
On the work front, Mahesh Babu's latest outing was 'Guntur Kaaram'. He will be seen next in a film by SS Rajamouli.