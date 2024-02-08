Prime Video, on Thursday, launched the trailer of its upcoming Hindi Amazon Original series ‘Love Storiyaan’. Featuring six heart-warming stories of love that has triumphed against all odds, it has been backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, and conceptualised by Somen Mishra along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Mishra serving as executive producers.
Interestingly, the series is inspired by stories featured on India Love Project, founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. Each episode in the six-part series is told through the lens of a different director, with stories helmed by Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni. ‘Love Storiyaan’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 14, Valentine’s Day.
The much-anticipated trailer of the series kicks off with Karan Johar inviting audiences to explore the meaning of love by presenting heartfelt stories. He then introduces the real-life couples and offers a glimpse into their journey. The different narratives of love in these special stories would surely keep the audience engaged, thereby encouraging the audience to look at life from a different perspective.
Watch the trailer here:
Director Akshay Indikar captures the exhilarating journey of Rahul and Subhadra in his story ‘Raah Sangharsh Ki’. Their narrative exemplifies how love sometimes requires the courage to stand up against societal expectations and norms,” said Indikar, adding that he is truly looking forward to bringing this story forward.
Director Colin D’Cunha delves into Tista and Dipan's extraordinary love story, and how their transformative journey brought them together. The story is titled ‘Love Beyond Labels’, and it is about defying societal prejudices.
Hardik Mehta, who has directed the segment, ‘A Unsuitable Girl’, was moved by Aekta and Ullekh's endearing love story, and how in India, love is not “always between two people but also about being omnipresent in daily lives between all family members.”
Director Shazia Iqbal brings forward Farida and Sunit’s love story through the charming landscape of Bangladesh. “Through Love Storiyaan, immortalising these unique stories of real love has been a momentous journey, and we are thrilled to share these extraordinary stories of regular people like us,” she said.
Last not the least, director Vivek Soni said believes meeting Nicholas and Rajani for the anthology was an extraordinary experience. “My intention was to go beyond filmmaking; to connect with the couple and traverse, along with them, their journey thus far, and it was truly beautiful,” he said. His segment is titled ‘Love On Air’.