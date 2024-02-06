Karan Johar Announces Valentine's Day Special Series 'Love Storiyaan'

He added, “Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them. These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war. This is our first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences, and I am delighted that through Prime Video, whom we share a long-term association with, this series will be able to reach audiences far and wide, within India and across the world.”