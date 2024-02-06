Karan Johar Announces Valentine's Day Special Series 'Love Storiyaan'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has backed an unscripted series on real love stories titled 'Love Stroriyaan'. He announced it on social media on Tuesday, February 6. The six-part series will have heartwarming real-life love stories, featuring six real-life couples from across the country. They will tell their stories of love, hope, and victory over all the hurdles and difficulties. The show is conceptualized by Somen Mishra.
'Love Storiyaan' is inspired from the stories featured on 'India Love Project', a social media community founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar and Niloufer Venkatraman.
'Love Storiyaan' has been directed by six directors – Hardik Mehta, Akshay Indikar, Shazia Iqbal, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, and Vivek Soni. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Production. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Valentine's Day, February 14.
Sharing the poster of 'Love Storiyaan' on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, ''Sacchi mohabbat ki sacchi kahaaniyaan from all around India - coming to you this Valentine’s!💙#LoveStoriyaanOnPrime, Feb 14 only on @primevideoin!(sic)''.
In a statement Karan Johar said, “Love Storiyaan for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary''.
He added, “Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them. These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war. This is our first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences, and I am delighted that through Prime Video, whom we share a long-term association with, this series will be able to reach audiences far and wide, within India and across the world.”