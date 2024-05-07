Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza Cast Their Vote, Say ‘It Is An Important Day’

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza cast their vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday, May 7. The two were clicked at a polling booth in Latur, Maharashtra as the polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is being held on Tuesday, across 94 constituencies, covering 10 states and one Union Territory.
In one of the videos that has surfaced on social media, Riteish and Genelia were clicked moving towards a polling booth to cast their vote. Riteish was seen in a white kurta, while Genelia looked lovely in a yellow saree. The two stood in a queue until their respective turns so that they could cast their votes.
Once out of the polling booth, Genelia told news agency ANI, “This is an important day. Voting is important. Every citizen must go and vote. I think this is very important,” as she urged everyone to go. Riteish further added, “I came to Latur from Mumbai to cast my vote. Everyone should come out of their houses and cast votes. Today is an important day. Everyone should definitely vote.”
For those caught unaware, Riteish and Genelia got married on February 3, 2012. They had their first son, Riaan, in November 2014 and welcomed their second son, Rahyl, in June 2016.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish was last seen in a Marathi film titled ‘Ved’. He has an interesting lineup of films ahead, including ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Dimakhilal’, ‘Masti 4’, ‘Visfot’, ‘Kakuda’, and ‘Raja Shivaji’. He also has Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ in the pipeline. The second instalment of the movie is being helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, and is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios. It will be released in theatres on November 15 this year.
On the other hand, Genelia will make her comeback in Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, which might hit theatres on Christmas this year.