‘Laapataa Ladies’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Kiran Rao’s Film Struggles To Cross Rs 5 Crore Mark

Director Kiran Rao’s comedy drama ‘Laapataa Ladies’, co-produced by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, released on March 1, and has been getting decent reviews at the box office. However, after a slightly improved performance during the weekend, the film is now struggling to rake in moolah at the box office despite facing no major decline in its weekday India nett collection.
On its opening day (March 1), the film collected Rs 75 lakh in the domestic market. Moving ahead, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ minted India nett of Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 1.7 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, the daily earnings saw a decline of 70.59 per cent on Monday, with the film collected only Rs 50 lakh.
Nonetheless, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, has recorded a domestic nett collection of Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday as well. has so far earned Rs 4.90 crore in the domestic market. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 7 crore.
On its fifth day in theatres on Tuesday, the film saw an overall occupancy of just 11.40 per cent in the Hindi market. The morning shows saw 8.77 per cent occupancy, but recorded 11.22 per cent in the afternoon, and 12.14 per cent during the evening shows with the peak at 13.46 per cent during the night screenings.
The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan and Rachna Gupta. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is Kiran Rao’s directorial venture, following the widely loved ‘Dhobi Ghat’ (2011). Produced jointly by Kiran, her ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, it is set against the backdrop of rural India and is a story of two young brides who get exchanged on a train.