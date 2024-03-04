'Laapataa Ladies' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Kiran Rao's Film Witnesses A Slight Growth On First Sunday

After having its world premiere as 'Lost Ladies' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' hit the screens on March 1. The film doesn't have a huge star cast yet it has become the most talked about film much before its release. The social satire has been liked by audiences and critics alike. 'Laapataa Ladies' is a word of mouth film and since the day of its release, it has seen growth at the box office.
On Day 1, 'Laapataa Ladies' earned only Rs 0.75 crore, while on Day 2, it minted Rs 1.45 crore. Day 3 saw a slight growth as the film collected Rs 1.80 crore. So, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 4 crore as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.
It had an overall 25.08% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows had footfalls of 16.66%, afternoon shows saw 24.75%, evening shows had 35.69% and night shows saw an occupancy of 23.22%.
Chennai had the highest occupant of 79.25%, Bengaluru 40.75% and Pune 37%). 'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by Jio Studios, Kindling Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The script is inspired by an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film is about two rural brides who get swapped and lose their way because of their veils.
Earlier, producer and film business expert, on 'Laapataa Ladies', Girish Johar said, ''It's very niche and nuanced film and definitely there is an awareness about it. They plan to build the film on the word of mouth. I will be happy if the film opens in anywhere around Rs 1-2 crore and then it will built up accordingly.''
He added, ''We all know about the box office dynamic. So, depending upon the word of mouth, it might have a good weekend.''