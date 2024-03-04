'Laapataa Ladies' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Kiran Rao's Film Witnesses A Slight Growth On First Sunday

After having its world premiere as 'Lost Ladies' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' hit the screens on March 1. The film doesn't have a huge star cast yet it has become the most talked about film much before its release. The social satire has been liked by audiences and critics alike. 'Laapataa Ladies' is a word of mouth film and since the day of its release, it has seen growth at the box office.