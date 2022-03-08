Kunal Kemmu Slams A Reckless And Abusive Driver; Requests Police To Take Strict Action

Actor Kunal Kemmu faced a road rage incident recently. He, his wife Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya faced were going out together for breakfast in Juhu with their neighbour’s family when the incident happened. Kemmu shared the picture of the car on his Instagram stories, and the actor tagged Mumbai police.

Over the photo, he wrote, “This morning at 9 am I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu this PY registered car driver was driving recklessly not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car (sic).”

He further wrote about the reckless behaviour of the driver didn’t just put his own life at risk “but also jeopardised the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car (sic).”

The actor shared that the driver got out of the car and abused the actor and his family. “He then got out of his car and besides giving us the finger multiple times, continued to hurl abuses despite seeing the women and children in the car (sic),” he wrote.

He further requested Mumbai police to take action against the driver. He wrote, “By the time I took out my phone to record this nonsense he got back into his car and drove off. I request Mumbai Police to look into this obnoxious and pathetic behaviour (sic)."

Image Instagram

On the work front, Kemmu is currently gearing up for the next season of 'Abhay' to release on OTT.

For the unversed, Kemmu and Khan first met on the sets of their film ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaoge’ in 2009 but they barely spoke to each other. It was during the making of their second film together ‘99’, that they realised their affection for each other. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the couple tied the knot on January 25, 2015. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was born on September 29, 2017.