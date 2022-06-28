Kunal Kapoor To Co-Host First Season Of Web3 Decentralised Label 'Unlabel'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor is set to co-host the first season of 'Unlabel' - a decentralised label under Web3 for artistes. The property, which will bridge the worlds of Web2 and Web3, will launch artistes, musicians and cross-genre creators.



In a perpetual eight-week-cycle, eight NFT artists will collaborate with eight artists from Web2, demystifying NFTs and effectively orchestrating their first steps into the global market of NFTs.



Commenting on the development, Kunal Kapoor, who is also the co-founder of LAB, said, "Entertainment has witnessed a dynamic shift with the rise of Web3. The creative community is empowered with the decentralised IP network and this partnership with eDao to bring 'Unlabel' to life is built on that very ethos."



"As a creator, I believe this is the next big thing in the future of cinema, art, and culture thus taking creators to a global audience; one that will define their journeys for a long time to come", he further mentioned.



'Unlabel' will be launched by eDAO - an organisation to design and launch global art. Mairu Gupta, COO at eDAO said, "unlabel is a vehicle for us to shine a spotlight on creators, unbound by exploitative contracts. Through unlabel, we want to enable a new generation of artists to plug into a global marketplace, fully own what they create and connect with their patrons directly."



At the end of the residency, the eight works of art will be auctioned on the homepage of Rarible, which is one of the largest NFT marketplaces in the world, and a traditional port of entry for some of the biggest NFT artists today.



The roster of genesis artists includes Sajid Wajid Shaikh, Santanu Hazarika, Jayesh Sachdev, Gaurav Wakankar, Aaron Pinto, Vishwesh Menon, Karen Frances and Lapin Mignon.

[With Inputs From IANS]