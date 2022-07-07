Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Kunal Jaisingh Opens Up On Why He Loves Shooting For Marriage Sequences

Actor Kunal Jaisingh is currently seen essaying the lead role of Kabir Shekhawat in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho' on Colors channel.

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 5:52 pm

Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is currently seen essaying the lead role of Kabir Shekhawat in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho' on Colors channel, says he enjoys shooting for marriage sequences in the show.

Jaisingh says, "As an actor it is always fun to groom and shoot for different marriage rituals. I remember shooting a marriage sequence even for my previous show, 'Kyun Uthhe Dil Chhod Aaye'. I'm sure most of our audience enjoys watching marriage sequences and find some new idea they can trend in their own functions."

The 'Ishqbaaz' actor adds that what he likes most about wedding scenes is the compliments he gets from his fans for his looks.

He shares, "It is always important for an actor to impress and entertain his audience. And I usually enjoy giving dressing goals for Indian grooms whenever I get a chance."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kunal Jaisingh Colors TV Marriage Scenes Shooting Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho TV Actor Kunal Jaisingh
