Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta had tied the knot in 1986. However, the couple parted ways in 2002. Later in 2005, Khan married Kiran Rao with whom he parted ways in 2021. Despite this, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta are frequently spotted together. The latest was their appearance at Ira Khan’s wedding. In a recent interview, Rao opened up about the relationship she shares with Khan’s first wife.
In a conversation with Zoom, Kiran Rao opened up about the equation she shared with Reena Dutta. She spoke fondly not just about Dutta but also about Khan’s mother – Zeenat Hussain. The director and producer said, “I got very lucky that I literally married a family, and a family that I love, I continue to love. The family was highly protective of Reena, and when I got married, Reena was a part of the family. I absolutely love her; she’s a dear friend.”
She also talked about how the family is close with everyone although they are not together. She continued, “I am glad that people take away that it is possible to have this crazy family because this is us; this is really who we are.”
In an earlier interview, Rao opened up about how she managed her divorce with Khan. She mentioned that she did not want her son to be affected by the news. Speaking to DNA, she said, “We decided that we wanted to change the definition of our relationship and end the social contract. We worked at it in a smooth way because we were conscious that Azad should not be, in any way, traumatized by this public breakup.”
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta have two children together – Junaid and Ira. While Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have a son together – Azad.