Kiran Rao Is 'Keen' To Watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Have Heard Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Craft Is Very Good

Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently shared insights into the impact of a film’s opening day. Delighted with the positive reception of her latest project ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ she also expressed her eagerness to watch Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s hit film ‘Animal.’
During a conversation with Lallantop, Rao acknowledged the significance of a strong opening day at the box office, recognizing the impact it can have on a film’s overall performance. “I don’t have any regrets that we did not cast Aamir [Khan], but that one opening day definitely makes a difference… Everybody is obsessed with the opening weekend and what kind of feedback you’re getting in the first three days. The feedback is very good, actually the love the film is getting; I am really, really grateful, honestly,” she explained.
Shedding light on the good responses her directorial comeback film has received, Rao was grateful that both audiences and critics have appreciated the film. She stated, “‘Laapataa Ladies’ has gotten so much love, I am grateful. Even the critics have liked it. When the audience likes a film, it’s often not necessary the critics will. The audience likes action-packed, VFX-heavy films these days. Films like ‘Animal.’”
While acknowledging the fact that ‘Animal’ isn’t her cup of tea, she would still like to watch the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer because of how much love it has received. “I want to watch the film, it’s necessary. It has done so well because people have loved it. So I am very keen to see it. And I have heard Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s craft is very good. And Ranbir Kapoor is a good actor. So it will certainly be an interesting watch for me but people seem to love it.”
Kiran Rao and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have held different opinions about each other’s works. For instance, last year, Rao referenced ‘Kabir Singh’ as an example of how films that ‘glorify stalking do exceedingly well.’ In response, Vanga suggested Rao to ‘go ask Aamir Khan’ to reflect on some lyrics in his film ‘Dil,’ in which there was glorification of misogyny.
‘Animal’ is now available to stream on Netflix. While it has been confirmed that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ will stream exclusively on Netflix, it’s not known when.