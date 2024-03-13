Kiran Rao Is 'Keen' To Watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Have Heard Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Craft Is Very Good

While acknowledging the fact that ‘Animal’ isn’t her cup of tea, she would still like to watch the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer because of how much love it has received. “I want to watch the film, it’s necessary. It has done so well because people have loved it. So I am very keen to see it. And I have heard Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s craft is very good. And Ranbir Kapoor is a good actor. So it will certainly be an interesting watch for me but people seem to love it.”