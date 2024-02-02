Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s last film, ‘Animal’, got the audience and the critics divided. While the film was praised for the performance by the actors, it was also called out for its violence and misogyny. In an earlier interview, Kiran Rao had called out films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ for promoting stalking. Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took an indirect dig at Kiran Rao and brought up the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dil.’
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Takes An Indirect Dig At Kiran Rao After She Called Out The Misogyny In 'Kabir Singh'
In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly addressed Kiran Rao’s comment. He said that there is a difference between stalking and approaching a woman. He said, “Some people don’t understand what they are saying. One assistant director showed me the article from this superstar’s second ex-wife where she was saying that ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ promote misogyny, promote stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching.”
While the ‘Animal’ director did not name Kiran Rao, his statement was proof that he was referring to Kiran Rao’s interview. In ‘Dil’, Aamir Khan’s character threatens Madhuri Dixit’s character with rape. However, as the movie progresses, the characters fall in love. It was directed by Indra Kumar.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga referred Aamir Khan’s ‘Dil.’ He said, “I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai’, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember ‘Dil’, he almost attempts rape, he makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And they fall in love after that. What was all that? I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings.”
‘Animal’ went on to become a box office blockbuster. The film has grossed over Rs 900 crores at the global box office. It is now available to stream on Netflix.