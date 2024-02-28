In a conversation with DNA, Kiran Rao opened up about her divorce from Aamir Khan. She revealed how they went about to change the definition of their relationship. She also spoke about how they went about their separation in a way that it does not affect their son. Rao said, “For me, it’s been quite easy at some level to manage the separation of having both personal relationships that is no longer marriage as well as professional. We decided that we wanted to change the definition of our relationship and end the social contract. We worked at it in a smooth way because we were conscious that Azad should not be, in any way, traumatized by this public breakup.”