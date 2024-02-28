Art & Entertainment

Kiran Rao Opens Up About Her Divorce With Aamir Khan, Says Did Not Want Son Azad To Be Affected

Kiran Rao opened up about her divorce with Aamir Rao. She talked about how the couple navigated the separation so that their son, Azad, remained unaffected by it.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 28, 2024

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Photo: X
info_icon

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan surprised the audience when they announced their separation in 2021. The couple released a joint statement and revealed that they are parting ways after being together for 15 years. In a recent interview, Kiran Rao talked about how the couple managed their divorce and ensured that their son – Azad – was unaffected by it.

In a conversation with DNA, Kiran Rao opened up about her divorce from Aamir Khan. She revealed how they went about to change the definition of their relationship. She also spoke about how they went about their separation in a way that it does not affect their son. Rao said, “For me, it’s been quite easy at some level to manage the separation of having both personal relationships that is no longer marriage as well as professional. We decided that we wanted to change the definition of our relationship and end the social contract. We worked at it in a smooth way because we were conscious that Azad should not be, in any way, traumatized by this public breakup.”

Rao continued, “We were lucky that it happened during COVID, and we were living in the same house and our life didn’t change that much in a physical way. We spent much more time together as a result of COVID. It was quite smooth, and I continue to value our ability to work together and professionally rely on each other.”

Rao and Khan are currently working on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ which is set to release soon. She revealed that they worked on the story of this film while they were going through the divorce. The couple tied the knot in 2005. They have a son together, Azad, whom they continue to co-parent after the separation.

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan - Instagram
Aamir Khan Was Given 15-20 Pointers By Kiran Rao After Divorce On What He Lacks As A Husband

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement