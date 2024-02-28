Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan surprised the audience when they announced their separation in 2021. The couple released a joint statement and revealed that they are parting ways after being together for 15 years. In a recent interview, Kiran Rao talked about how the couple managed their divorce and ensured that their son – Azad – was unaffected by it.
In a conversation with DNA, Kiran Rao opened up about her divorce from Aamir Khan. She revealed how they went about to change the definition of their relationship. She also spoke about how they went about their separation in a way that it does not affect their son. Rao said, “For me, it’s been quite easy at some level to manage the separation of having both personal relationships that is no longer marriage as well as professional. We decided that we wanted to change the definition of our relationship and end the social contract. We worked at it in a smooth way because we were conscious that Azad should not be, in any way, traumatized by this public breakup.”
Rao continued, “We were lucky that it happened during COVID, and we were living in the same house and our life didn’t change that much in a physical way. We spent much more time together as a result of COVID. It was quite smooth, and I continue to value our ability to work together and professionally rely on each other.”
Rao and Khan are currently working on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ which is set to release soon. She revealed that they worked on the story of this film while they were going through the divorce. The couple tied the knot in 2005. They have a son together, Azad, whom they continue to co-parent after the separation.