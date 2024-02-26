'Laapataa Ladies' To Open Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne Summer Fest

Filmmaker Kiran Rao's movie 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected to be the opening film of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Summer Festival.

Following the success of the first IFFM Summer Festival, IFFM announces the launch of the it’s second edition, which will take place from February 29 to March 2.

Kiran calls it “a great honour” for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to be the opening film at IIFM.