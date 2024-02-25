Aamir Khan Was Given 15-20 Pointers By Kiran Rao After Divorce On What He Lacks As A Husband

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were married for 15 years and announced their divorce in 2021. The news of their separation came as a shock to fans of both. However, the two seem to have parted ways very amicably and have moved on in their lives separately. They’re still there for each other and happily raising their son. So, during a recent media meet, Aamir Khan got candid and revealed that Kiran Rao gave him around 15-20 pointers on what he lacked as a husband after divorce.
At the ABP Ideas Of India Summit, Aamir Khan opened up about the incident when he asked Kiran Rao for advice on how he could improve himself as a husband and what he lacked as a husband. What Aamir Khan was surprised and rather amused to hear was that Kiran Rao was fully prepared and gave him about 15-20 pointers.
“Ek mazedaar cheez hai. Hum logg ka divorce abhi hua hai aap log ko pata hi hoga. Ek din shaam ko main baitha hua tha, maine bola Kiran, kya lagta hai as a husband mujhme kya kya kami thi? What can I improve abhi aage chalra hu life mein (I’ll tell you an amusing thing. We recently got divorced as you all know. One evening I asked Kiran, what do you think I lacked as a husband. What can I improve on going forward)?” said Aamir Khan as reported by News18.
Kiran Rao being her candid self didn’t hold herself back. She was quick to retort with the feedback. “She said haan likho (laughs). Bakaeda mujhe points likhwae gaye. Aap bahut baat karte hain, aap kisiko baat nhi karne dete, apne hi point pe ghuse rehte hain. Kuch 15-20 points maine likhe hue hain (She said, yes write it down. I was made to take down all the complaints in points. ‘You talk a lot, you don’t let anyone else talk and keep harping on your own point. I was given about 15-20 pointers).”
Kiran Rao, who was also present at the event, didn’t hold back even at the event. After listening to Aamir Khan narrating the incident, she said, “I mean you asked…”
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have never shoed away from talking to each other or even working together post their divorce. The two still remain strong as a family and are working together now for the upcoming release ‘Laapataa Ladies’. The film has been directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan’s production house.