Aamir Khan Was Given 15-20 Pointers By Kiran Rao After Divorce On What He Lacks As A Husband

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were married for 15 years and announced their divorce in 2021. The news of their separation came as a shock to fans of both. However, the two seem to have parted ways very amicably and have moved on in their lives separately. They’re still there for each other and happily raising their son. So, during a recent media meet, Aamir Khan got candid and revealed that Kiran Rao gave him around 15-20 pointers on what he lacked as a husband after divorce.