Aamir Khan said, "My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun." He added, ''But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts. I am doing a cameo in 'Aati Sundar', which will release in a few months."