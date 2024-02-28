Actor Aamir Khan announced his next project, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' last year. He has produced the film and will also star in it. Aamir has begun shooting for his upcoming film. Recently, he shared an update on 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in an interaction with TV9. Khan revealed that he is planning to release his forthcoming film this year on the occasion of Christmas.
Aamir Khan said, "My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun." He added, ''But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts. I am doing a cameo in 'Aati Sundar', which will release in a few months."
Earlier, at a promotional event for ‘Laapataa Ladies', Mr Perfectionist said that his film is “the next level of ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same.”
“The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which left you with tears, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective,'' added the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor.
Aamir Khan made a comeback with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which was a box office dud. Post that he appeared in a cameo role in Kajol starrer ‘Salaam Venky’.
Last year, Aamir announced his collaboration with Rajkumar Santoshi for 'Lahore 1947'. Aamir is producing the film while Sunny Deol will play the lead role. It also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in key roles. He has backed his ex-wife Kiran Rao's ‘Laapataa Ladies', which is releasing in theatres on March 1.