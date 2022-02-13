Kim Kardashian Lashes Out At Ex-Husband Kanye West For Constant Attacks

American model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has responded to American Rapper Kanye West's claim that his daughter North West was on Tiktok against his will with a detailed response on her Instagram Story. West had asked on his Instagram how to get their eldest daughter, 8-year-old North West, off TikTok, where she has a joint account with Kardashian. In the post, he tagged Kardashian.

Kardashian has reacted angrily to West's post. The former couple has four children, North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

In her Instagram story Kardashian wrote, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

The mother of four, who married the rapper in 2015, later slammed West for his public attack saying, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian concluded her note with, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West in response to Kardashian’s note asked the model, “what do you mean by the main provider?”