Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Lashes Out At Ex-Husband Kanye West For Constant Attacks

American model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian took a dig at ex-husband rapper Kanye West for his comments on their eldest daughter, North West.

Kim Kardashian Lashes Out At Ex-Husband Kanye West For Constant Attacks
Kim Kardashian Lashes Kayne West Usmagazine.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 10:50 pm

American model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has responded to American Rapper Kanye West's claim that his daughter North West was on Tiktok against his will with a detailed response on her Instagram Story. West had asked on his Instagram how to get their eldest daughter, 8-year-old North West, off TikTok, where she has a joint account with Kardashian. In the post, he tagged Kardashian.

Kardashian has reacted angrily to West's post. The former couple has four children, North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

Related stories

Davidson And Kim Kardashian To Move In Together?

Kanye West Was Denied Entry To Kim Kardashian's Home By Security While Pete Davidson Was There

Kanye West Buys Mansion Worth $4.5 Million To Live Opposite Ex Kim Kardashian's House

In her Instagram story Kardashian wrote, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

The mother of four, who married the rapper in 2015, later slammed West for his public attack saying, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian concluded her note with, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West in response to Kardashian’s note asked the model, “what do you mean by the main provider?”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kim Kardashian Kayne West Social Media North West Public Fight Hollywood Kim Kardashian Los Angeles
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Fire On 'Bigg Boss' Set In Mumbai; None Hurt

Fire On 'Bigg Boss' Set In Mumbai; None Hurt

Yo Yo Honey Singh Submits Voice Samples To Nagpur Cops In 2015 Obscenity Case

Celebs Who Broke Up After Getting Engaged

World Radio Day: Bollywood Celebs Who’ve Hosted Popular Radio Shows

The Ramp In Spring

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident