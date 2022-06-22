Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Kicker: Aamir Khan Enjoys Playing Football With Son Azad Khan In The Rain

Actor-producer Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. It will release on August 11 this year.

Aamir Khan Wikimedia Commons

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 4:47 pm

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared an adorable video of him playing football with his youngest son Azad Khan in the Mumbai rains.

A video was shared on Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram page, where Aamir Khan and his son can be seen enjoying the new rain while drenching in it as they played a fun game of football. The father-son duo seems to be completely immersed in the game. At one point Azad Khan also tricks his father to score a goal while he was slightly unattentive.

The video was captioned: "All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

[With Inputs From IANS]

