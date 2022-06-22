Kicker: Aamir Khan Enjoys Playing Football With Son Azad Khan In The Rain

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared an adorable video of him playing football with his youngest son Azad Khan in the Mumbai rains.

A video was shared on Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram page, where Aamir Khan and his son can be seen enjoying the new rain while drenching in it as they played a fun game of football. The father-son duo seems to be completely immersed in the game. At one point Azad Khan also tricks his father to score a goal while he was slightly unattentive.



The video was captioned: "All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

[With Inputs From IANS]