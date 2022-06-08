Aamir Khan: Very Curious To See How Tom Hanks Reacts After Watching 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The recently released trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has created a lot of buzz on social media. The upcoming film, which is the official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forrest Gump’, is Bollywood’s next anticipated release. Actor-producer Aamir Khan, who plays the leading role in the film, talked about how he is waiting to see Hanks’ reaction to the movie.

“Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks' reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor,” he said.

The pair have met once before during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. It was during the time Spielberg was filming a movie along with Hanks in Germany. Spielberg introduced Khan to Hanks and referred to him as "James Cameron of India”. Hanks also said he knew Khan and was familiar with his work. He added that he had watched his film ‘3 Idiots’ multiple times.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is set to release on August 11 this year.