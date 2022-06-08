Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan: Very Curious To See How Tom Hanks Reacts After Watching 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Actor-producer Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. It will release on August 11 this year.

Aamir Khan: Very Curious To See How Tom Hanks Reacts After Watching 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Aamir Khan, Tom Hanks Instagram, IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 5:38 pm

The recently released trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has created a lot of buzz on social media. The upcoming film, which is the official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forrest Gump’, is Bollywood’s next anticipated release. Actor-producer Aamir Khan, who plays the leading role in the film, talked about how he is waiting to see Hanks’ reaction to the movie. 

Related stories

Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Took 14 Years To Produce 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

When Steven Spielberg Introduced Aamir Khan As ‘James Cameron of India’ To Tom Hanks

“Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks' reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor,” he said. 

The pair have met once before during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. It was during the time Spielberg was filming a movie along with Hanks in Germany. Spielberg introduced Khan to Hanks and referred to him as "James Cameron of India”. Hanks also said he knew Khan and was familiar with his work. He added that he had watched his film ‘3 Idiots’ multiple times.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is set to release on August 11 this year. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Aamir Khan Tom Hanks Laal Singh Chaddha Forrest Gump Bollywood Hollywood Tom Hanks Aamir Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

Kerala Government Recommends To Governor To Convene Assembly From June 27

Kerala Government Recommends To Governor To Convene Assembly From June 27