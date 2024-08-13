Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Taapsee Pannu – ‘Khel Khel Mein’. The movie revolves around a group of friends who decide to take a look at each other’s phones when they play a game. Their phones expose their dark secrets and lies. In a recent interview, Kumar revealed how he would react if his wife Twinkle Khanna decided to go through his phone.
In a conversation with News18, Akshay Kumar mentioned that he is not scared of his wife, Twinkle Khanna, going through his phone. He revealed that his phone is often with his staff or lying in the house. He said that he had nothing to hide. The actor said, “I wouldn’t be scared if I had to show my phone to my partner. My phone lies around with my staff members. At home, it’s always lying around, charging. I’ve got nothing to hide.”
Kumar mentioned that the game played in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is an interesting game because it involves people using their minds. He continued, “This game will be more fun than an outdoor game because outdoor games don’t give you the same kind of adrenaline rush. A phone game requires mental effort. You’ve got to be constantly on your toes, thinking about what to do next if your partner or friends have read your personal messages.”
In the same conversation, the actor spoke about marriage and mentioned that he would not give any tips on marriage because he feels that everyone should experience it in their own way. He added, “I don’t want to give any tips to anyone. Everyone should learn through their own experiences in life. But marriage is a beautiful circle of life. Everyone needs to go through it and gain an understanding of it rather than looking up to me or anyone else for advice.”
Apart from Kumar and Pannu, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan, and Pragya Jaiswal. The movie has been helmed by Mudassar Aziz. It will be released in cinemas on August 15, Independence Day.