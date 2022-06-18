Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan-Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Set To Arrive On OTT On June 19

After ruling the roost with its theatrical run and destroying Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' at the box office, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is heading to OTT to serve a platter of horror and comedy.

Kartik Aaryan-Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Set To Arrive On OTT On June 19
Kartik Aryan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 3:06 pm

After ruling the roost with its theatrical run and destroying Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' at the box office, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is heading to OTT to serve a platter of horror and comedy.

The blockbuster is set to start streaming on Netflix from June 19, 2022. Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on the streaming platform, Kartik Aaryan said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiya' journey has been absolutely gratifying and fulfilling so far. I am super thrilled that the film has also found its home on Netflix and we continue entertaining viewers and all my fans around the world with Netflix."

The film, which is a sequel to the 2007 hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

Talking about the film Producer Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studio adds, "It's such a great feeling to take 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' a notch higher, a true blue entertainer that tickled audiences funny bones while getting them on the edge of their seats - will now be witnessed at the comfort of the viewer through Netflix."

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.
 

[With inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT Platforms New Release Dates New Release Movies Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shivin Narang On His Latest Music vVideo 'Ijazzat Hai' With Jasmin Bhasin

Shivin Narang On His Latest Music vVideo 'Ijazzat Hai' With Jasmin Bhasin

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming