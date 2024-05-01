Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'Saba Dearest' On Her 48th Birthday, Shares Throwback Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, showered love on her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her 48th birthday, and dropped some unseen throwback pictures.

Instagram
Kareena Kapoor with Saba Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared two throwback photos with the birthday girl. Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan also features in one of the photographs.

Kareenas Story
Kareena's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kareena penned a birthday note as well: "Happy birthday Saba dearest...love you...God bless always."

Daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Saba, who is a jewelry designer, is the younger sister of Saif.

Kareenas Story
Kareena's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a heist comedy film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan. The film stars Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead alongside Kareena. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma play pivotal roles.

She next has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.

