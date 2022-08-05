Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Perfect, Says Perfectionist Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is fondly called as Mr. Perfectionist, has praised his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and called the diva "perfect" on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 12:04 pm

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)


In an all-new segment, actor trolling actors, the latest episode of the show saw Aamir and Kareena ask each other candid questions exploring their unknown side.

Aamir made Kareena share a slice of her experience working with the actor.

"He has a thing for perfection. It is not bad, but if he feels it has to be a certain way, it has to be just that. Unless that perfection is achieved, we are not done. That extra focus on reaching that perfection can sometimes be a bit annoying," she said.

Aamir revealed that he has never stopped himself from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena.

"I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect," shared the star with a big smile.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

[With Inputs From IANS]

