Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Kangana Ranaut Says Negativity Around 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Is Created By 'Mastermind' Aamir Khan

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 5:51 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut has targeted Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whom she tagged as a "mastermind" for skillfully creating negativity around his upcoming release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', and that he made "Hinduphobic" film 'PK'.

Kangana took to her Instagram Story where she lashed out at Aamir and asked him to stop "making it about religion or ideology".

"Only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway."

She added: "But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it's not about being a Hindu or Muslim."

"Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic 'PK' or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life please stop making it about religion or ideology, it's takes away from their bad acting and bad films."

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic movie 'Forrest Gump'.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 11.

[With Inputs From IANS]

