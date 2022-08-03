Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
After ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ Trends On Social Media, Milind Soman Says ‘Trolls Can't Stop A Good Film’

Model-actor Milind Soman has now come in support of Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is facing calls for boycott.

Milind Soman
Milind Soman Instagram/@milindrunning

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 3:50 pm

After a hiatus, Aamir Khan is all set to appear on the silver screen with his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. However, for the past few days, "Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha" has been trending on Twitter as a certain section of social media has allegedly termed the film as Hinduphobic, based on comments made by Aamir and his then-wife Kiran Rao about moving countries.

However, model-actor Milind Soman appears to have given his opinion on the film’s boycott with one succinct tweet. On Tuesday, he tweeted, "Trolls can't stop a good film," signing off with a smiley face. While he did not name anybody or took any name of films, it is clear that he is hinting at ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as calls to boycott the film are being made almost every day. 

See Milind 's tweet here:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia also shared a tweet about it, "Trolling a film because a cast or crew member's ideology differs from yours is unfair to the other hundreds who have worked hard to make the film. They have also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help realise their dreams. Spare a thought."

Related stories

Aamir Khan Reveals The ‘Only Similarity’ Between ‘PK’ And His Next Release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ 

Aamir Khan On Criticism Against Mona Singh Playing His Mom In ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: 'Age-Specific Kya Hota Hai Actor Ke Liye?'

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts On ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Boycott, Says A Good Film Will Surpass Everything

Earlier, speaking at a pre-release event recently, Aamir had addressed the calls for boycott. "I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

He had further added, "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films.”

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, directed by Advait Chandan, is a remake of the ‘Forrest Gump’. It will hit the theatres on August 11, after several delays.

