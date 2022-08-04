Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Demand Rs 12 Crore To Play Sita? Actress Says 'I Wasn't The Choice For The Film’

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan received backlash when there were reports that she had hiked her fees to play Sita in ‘Sita: The Incarnation’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 5:44 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, co-starring Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. However, for the uninitiated, the actress, last year, made headlines when several unconfirmed reports claimed that she demanded Rs 12 crore for playing Sita in the large-scale film, ‘Sita: The Incarnation’. It even triggered debate over pay parity amongst female and male actors in the Hindi film industry.

Now, when she was recently asked about the same during an interview with Zoom TV, the actress responded by saying, "I never gave an explanation because I was never offered that. I don't even know why I was put into that because I wasn't the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don't want to put anybody down because even they need stories. Every day people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram but I don't know where it came from."

Last year too, when there were reports of her fee hike, the actress did not directly respond to the allegations but addressed the pay parity instead. “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing,” Kareena had told The Guardian.

Work wise, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is slated to release on August 11 and will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's ‘Raksha Bandhan’. It is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film, ‘Forrest Gump’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan
CWG 2022: Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Crashes

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?