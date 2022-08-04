Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Aamir Khan Talks About Regret In Personal Life, Says He Is A Changed Person Now

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan calls himself a changed person now when it comes to dealing with his personal life. The actor, who announced his separation from Kiran Rao last year, revealed on 'Koffee With Karan' that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he went through a lot of introspection.

Aamir Khan IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:53 am

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan calls himself a changed person now when it comes to dealing with his personal life. The actor, who announced his separation from Kiran Rao last year, revealed on 'Koffee With Karan' that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he went through a lot of introspection and expressed his regret for not focusing more on all the relationships in his life.

“A year ago, I went through a lot of introspection. I felt I did not nurture my relationships like my work. I realised that I’ve not spent so much time with Ira and Junaid since they were children," he told the host Karan Johar and added that  “Now, in the last months, I’m a changed person. I connect more with my family, my children, Kiran’s parents, Reena’s parents, my mother, sister and brother. I would have liked to spend much more time with them at the cost of my work. But at that time, I was just so passionately following what I was doing.”

The %7-year-old was on chat show with his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump'. Recently, the ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ hashtag gained momentum on social media, following which Aamir urged everyone to watch his film in cinemas. 

The actor said that he feels sad to see such protest. "That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said.

The Dangal star added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films.”

Recently, actor Kangana Ranaut shared that 'Mastermind' himself is behind this boycott trend.

