Karan Wahi Looks Back At ‘Remix’: The First Is Always Special

It has been 20 years since his debut teenage TV show 'Remix' was released. Actor Karan Wahi, who played the angry lover boy, Ranveer Sisodia, took a trip down memory lane as he said “first is always special.”

Karan Wahi
Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of him watching an episode of 'Remix', which aired from 2004-2006.

“20 years to this… First is always special,” wrote Karan about the show, which also featured Priya Wal, Raj Singh Arora, and Shweta Gulati.

Karan's Story
'Remix' was a remake of the Argentinian soap opera titled 'Rebelde Way'. It followed the story of Ranveer, Tia, Yudi, and Anwesha, all 12-grade students in an elite school called Maurya High, who formed the music group "Remix" and became a sensation.

In a journey spanning 20 years, Karan has become a household name courtesy of his work in television shows including 'Kasamh Se', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki', and 'Channa Mereya'. His latest was the web show 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', a legal drama.

Karan has also worked in films such as 'Hate Story 4' and 'Daawat-e-Ishq'.

