Outlook.com
Karan Johar Donates Rs 11 Lakh To Assam Chief Minister Relief Fund

Several prominent personalities from the film industry, including filmmaker Karan Johar, have come forward to donate money to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund in view of the devastating floods.

Filmmaker Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar Instagram/@Karanjohar

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 9:55 pm

Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar has donated Rs 11 lakh for flood relief to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Tuesday.  Assam is reeling under devastating floods this year with 180 people losing their lives and nearly 90 lakh affected so far. 

"Grateful to film producer @karanjohar and Dharma productions for contributing Rs 11 lakh to CM Relief Fund'', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

He also acknowledged the initiative taken by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty in ''getting the entire film industry together for the cause of #AssamFloods''.  

Earlier, Shetty and actor Arjun Kapoor had contributed Rs five lakh each to the CMRF. Film and music producer and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar had contributed Rs 11 lakh while singer Sonu Nigam had donated Rs 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund as assistance for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Several prominent personalities, including the head of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani and Tibetan Spiritual leader The Dalai Lama had also contributed to the CMRF.

[With Inputs From PTI]

