Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kapoor Family Is Having A Great Time At Home, Reveals Sanjay Kapoor

Along with Sanjay Kapoor's 'The Gone Game' returning for another season, he reveals there are just celebrations all over the Kapoor clan.

Sanjay Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:20 am

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of his OTT show 'The Gone Game', recently shared that there is an environment of contentment and happiness in the Kapoor family.

While his brother Anil Kapoor's latest release 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' has been having an amazing run at the box office, his nephew Arjun Kapoor is waiting for the release of his next 'Ek Villain Returns', Sanjay Kapoor's niece Janhvi Kapoor, too is waiting for her next film 'Good Luck Jerry' and Sonam Kapoor will soon be a proud parent.

Talking about the show and how eagerly his family is awaiting the second season, Sanjay Kapoor said, "It has been quite an eventful time at home. From Anil's successful box office run with 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', Arjun's 'Ek Villain Returns', and the excitement around my show, the family has a lot to celebrate."

"Everyone in the family really enjoyed Season 1 of 'The Gone Game', and the excitement for Season 2 has been at an all-time high. Maheep and my kids, in particular, are looking forward to the second season, more so because they were as good as part of the crew for Season 1 since we shot it all at home", he added.

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta 'The Gone Game 2' is set to stream on Voot Select from July 7, 2022.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sanjay Kapoor Anil Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor The Gone Game Bollywood Kapoor Family
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads