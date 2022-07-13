Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Kangana Ranaut's Look From 'Emergency' To Be Revealed On Thursday

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to unveil her look as late PM Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film 'Emergency' on July 14.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 6:19 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to unveil the look of her character in her upcoming film 'Emergency' in which she essays the role of late PM Indira Gandhi.

Ranaut, who was seen as the fierce and enigmatic Agent Agni in her movie, 'Dhaakad' will be seen in an entirely different avatar in 'Emergency'. She will be portraying one of the most powerful and famous politicians on screen.

She took to her Instagram handle to urge fans to look out for the first look of the film which will be unveiled on the YouTube channel of her production company 'Manikarnika Films.'

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story
Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story Instagram

"Subscribe to the official YouTube channel of @manikarnikafilms...And watch Emergency first look tomorrow," she said.

The actress has roped in Oscar-winning makeup artist David Malinowski to achieve the right look. Malinowski won an Oscar for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the movie 'The Darkest Hour' (2017).

According to the actress, the Emergency was a watershed moment in the country's political history and she was keen on showcasing that period on celluloid.

[With Inputs From IANS]

