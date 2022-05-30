Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

After 'Dhaakad' Debacle, Kangana Ranaut Starts Working On 'Emergency'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was recently seen in 'Dhaakad', has now begun prepping for her upcoming film 'Emergency'. This will be her second directorial.

After 'Dhaakad' Debacle, Kangana Ranaut Starts Working On 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 4:36 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ did not perform as expected at the box-office. But not letting it hinder her work, Ranaut is already prepping for her next film which is titled ‘Emergency’. This will be her second directorial after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. 

Ranaut took to her Instagram to share pictures from Delhi where she was seen with her team. In one of the pictures, she also mentions that she is most comfortable being a filmmaker. Ranaut looked fresh in a white salwar kurta and green dupatta. 

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story
Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story Instagram/ @kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story
Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

According to Etimes, Ranaut had announced the project last year on social media and had written, "Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira (sic)."

Related stories

Arjun Rampal Says He Wasn’t Sceptical About Working With Kangana Ranaut In 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut Talks About Mahesh Babu's Remarks On Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut Says She Is Unable To Marry Because Of 'Rumours' That She 'Beats Up Boys'

Besides this, Ranaut will also be seen as an air force pilot in ‘Tejas’. The actress has also been roped in for ‘Sita: The Incarnation’. She also has the sequel to 'Manikarnika' in the works.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut New Movie Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Dhaakad Emergency New Movie Upcoming Movies Sharad Kangana Ranaut India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Gujarat Titans Is Right Example For Any Team'

'Gujarat Titans Is Right Example For Any Team'

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work