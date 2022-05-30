After 'Dhaakad' Debacle, Kangana Ranaut Starts Working On 'Emergency'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ did not perform as expected at the box-office. But not letting it hinder her work, Ranaut is already prepping for her next film which is titled ‘Emergency’. This will be her second directorial after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

Ranaut took to her Instagram to share pictures from Delhi where she was seen with her team. In one of the pictures, she also mentions that she is most comfortable being a filmmaker. Ranaut looked fresh in a white salwar kurta and green dupatta.

According to Etimes, Ranaut had announced the project last year on social media and had written, "Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira (sic)."

Besides this, Ranaut will also be seen as an air force pilot in ‘Tejas’. The actress has also been roped in for ‘Sita: The Incarnation’. She also has the sequel to 'Manikarnika' in the works.