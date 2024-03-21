Art & Entertainment

Kajol's Birthday Wish For Cousin Rani Mukerji: 'This Year Be Filled With Moments That Make You Smile And Laugh'

Actress Kajol on Thursday showered birthday love on her cousin, and actress Rani Mukerji, as she has turned 46, wishing her a year filled with smiles and laughter.

Advertisement

I
IANS
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
       
Instagram
Kajol, Rani Mukerji Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Kajol on Thursday showered birthday love on her cousin, and actress Rani Mukerji, as she has turned 46, wishing her a year filled with smiles and laughter.

Taking to social media, Kajol shared a picture from Durga Puja celebrations, wherein the sisters are hugging each other adorably. Kajol is wearing a golden saree, with a red border, and a matching heavily embellished blouse. Her hair is tied in a bun, and rounded off the look with big maroon bindi, and matching bangles.

Kajol%27s%20Wish%20for%20Rani%20Mukerji
Kajol's Wish for Rani Mukerji Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rani is sporting a golden saree with a sky blue border. They are posing against the backdrop of Goddess Durga's idol.

Advertisement

The post is captioned: "Happy happy birthday #RaniMukerji... may this year be filled with moments that make u smile and laugh."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani was last seen in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', which is directed by Ashima Chibber. The movie also stars Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.

Kajol next has 'Sarzameen', 'Do Patti', and 'Maa' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement