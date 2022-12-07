Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kajol Reveals The Reason Why Shah Rukh Khan Once Told Her To Not Visit Him On His Birthday

Home Art & Entertainment

Kajol Reveals The Reason Why Shah Rukh Khan Once Told Her To Not Visit Him On His Birthday

Kajol’s most loved on-screen relationship has been with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol talks about Shah Rukh Khan's stardom
Kajol talks about Shah Rukh Khan's stardom Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 1:48 pm

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s professional relationship have been in place for decades, and the two have worked together on films such as ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘My Name is Khan’, and ‘Dilwale’ among others. In fact, their onscreen pair is regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved as well. 

Kajol recently made an appearance on the Beerbiceps podcast, and talked about how Shah Rukh Khan has sustained his stardom all these years.

Sharing an anecdote, Kajol revealed, “Shah Rukh is one of those people who recognised very early on who he was on screen, who he was expected to be, and pretty much lived up to those expectations. I remember once on his birthday, I was like, ‘It’s your birthday, I’m coming to see you’. He said, ‘Come, come, but today’s not a good day’. I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘I have to go out, I have to meet all these people, give interviews. At the end of the day, my birthday’s not my own anymore. I belong to these people’. And that’s who he is.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Kajol further talked about how SRK has become such a massive star, and said, “The answer is so simple. It’s because he worked hard for it. Maybe his hard work doesn’t show, and Ajay Devgn’s shows. He just works 24/7 at making sure he is who he is, unchanging, and at the same time, changing, and evolving, and doing other things.”

When asked if SRK has changed over the years, Kajol said that she knows ‘for a fact’ that he is focussing more on himself now.

Shah Rukh is all set to return to acting after a hiatus with ‘Pathaan’ in January, while Kajol will next be seen in the film ‘Salaam Venky’.

Related stories

Kajol's Captioning 'Skills' Made Daughter Nysa Devgn Stop Handling Her Insta Account

Kajol Feels Nobody Could Have Played Venky Better Than Vishal Jethwa In 'Salaam Venky'

'Bigg Boss 16': Kajol, Revathy Join Salman Khan 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kajol Shah Rukh Khan Ajay Devgn
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture