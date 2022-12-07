Kajol Reveals The Reason Why Shah Rukh Khan Once Told Her To Not Visit Him On His Birthday

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s professional relationship have been in place for decades, and the two have worked together on films such as ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘My Name is Khan’, and ‘Dilwale’ among others. In fact, their onscreen pair is regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved as well.

Kajol recently made an appearance on the Beerbiceps podcast, and talked about how Shah Rukh Khan has sustained his stardom all these years.

Sharing an anecdote, Kajol revealed, “Shah Rukh is one of those people who recognised very early on who he was on screen, who he was expected to be, and pretty much lived up to those expectations. I remember once on his birthday, I was like, ‘It’s your birthday, I’m coming to see you’. He said, ‘Come, come, but today’s not a good day’. I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘I have to go out, I have to meet all these people, give interviews. At the end of the day, my birthday’s not my own anymore. I belong to these people’. And that’s who he is.”

Kajol further talked about how SRK has become such a massive star, and said, “The answer is so simple. It’s because he worked hard for it. Maybe his hard work doesn’t show, and Ajay Devgn’s shows. He just works 24/7 at making sure he is who he is, unchanging, and at the same time, changing, and evolving, and doing other things.”

When asked if SRK has changed over the years, Kajol said that she knows ‘for a fact’ that he is focussing more on himself now.

Shah Rukh is all set to return to acting after a hiatus with ‘Pathaan’ in January, while Kajol will next be seen in the film ‘Salaam Venky’.