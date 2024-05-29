'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint': Lee Min-ho Confirms End Of Shoot By Dropping BTS Pics, Director Shares Update

The filming for the highly-anticipated ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ has concluded successfully, marking a significant milestone for the adventure film. After over six months of intensive shooting, the production is poised to enter its post-production phase. Set for release in 2025, the movie, adapted from a popular web novel, follows the journey of an ordinary man whose reality transforms into the world of the novel he was reading. With a stellar cast, anticipation for the film is palpable.