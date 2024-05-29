'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint': Lee Min-ho Confirms End Of Shoot By Dropping BTS Pics, Director Shares Update

The filming for the highly-anticipated ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ has concluded successfully, marking a significant milestone for the adventure film. After over six months of intensive shooting, the production is poised to enter its post-production phase. Set for release in 2025, the movie, adapted from a popular web novel, follows the journey of an ordinary man whose reality transforms into the world of the novel he was reading. With a stellar cast, anticipation for the film is palpable.
On May 29, Lee Min-ho delighted fans by taking to Instagram to offer a glimpse behind the scenes of his upcoming film. In his heartfelt caption, the actor wrote, “Bye-bye Yoo Joong-hyuk. Thanks to all of you who supported me, we finished well. I am thankful every day.” The photos showcase various stunts that the actor undertook for the film.
In fact, on May 28, the producer of the film, Won Dong-yeon, announced that filming had officially wrapped up. Following that, the director, Kim Byung-woo, shared an update. The director tweeted, “Now the filming is over. I believe that the hard work of all the actors and staff who have worked hard for nearly 6 months will shine. Whatever you imagine, expect a movie beyond that.”
‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ is an eagerly-awaited project, not only because of its intriguing storyline, but also because of its star-studded ensemble cast. Other than Lee Min-ho, the film also stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Park Ho-san, Choi Young-joon, Shin Seung-ho and BLACKPINK’s JISOO.
The film narrates the tale of Dokja, an office worker deeply engrossed in the web novel ‘Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.’ Suddenly, the fictional world of the novel plays into reality, and Dokja finds himself equipped with pre-knowledge of the impending events. Armed with this insight, he embarks on a mission to avert the impending catastrophe and safeguard the world from the inevitable doom.
‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ is expected to be released in the summer of 2025.