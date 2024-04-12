Art & Entertainment

Juhi Parmar On Generation Gap: 'Life Used To Move At Slower Pace, Kids Felt At Ease'

Juhi Parmar, who portrays 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother, in family drama 'Yeh Meri Family' season three, has emphasised upon the significance of growing up in the 90s, and what children of today are missing out on.

Actress Juhi Parmar, who portrays 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother, in family drama 'Yeh Meri Family' season three, has emphasised upon the significance of growing up in the 90s, and what children of today are missing out on.

The latest season is set in the spring of 1995 and talks about the life of the Awasthi family as they bring back the story of a typical Indian household.

Juhi said: "In the past, spending hours sitting together and engaging in casual conversations used to be a delightful experience among friends and kids. However, nowadays, even if they sit for just 10 minutes, they feel the need for distraction, such as their phones or music, as they easily become bored."

The actress, who is known for her work in 'Shaheen', further shared: "They constantly look for something to keep themselves engaged, which was not the case with children in the past. Life used to move at a slower pace, and even kids felt at ease. Unfortunately, that sense of tranquility seems to be missing now, as children are always searching for more ways to occupy themselves."

Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, 'Yeh Meri Family 3' also features Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

'Yeh Meri Family Season 3' is streaming on Amazon MiniTv.

