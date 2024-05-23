Juhi Chawla Shares An Update On KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan's Health, Says He's Feeling 'Much Better'

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who was hospitalized in Ahmedabad, is reported to be in improved condition, according to his close friend and fellow actor Juhi Chawla. The actor was admitted to KD Hospital after experiencing a heat stroke during Tuesday’s IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Narendra Modi Stadium. He attended the match accompanied by his children Suhana and AbRam, as well as his manager Pooja Dadlani.
Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, who are also co-owners of the IPL team KKR along with Khan, were photographed leaving KD Hospital in the evening in their blue-coloured sedan. They didn’t engage with reporters and photographers that were standing right outside the hospital.
Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, the actress shared an update on her ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ co-star’s health. “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she firmly stated.
SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, was spotted arriving at the hospital shortly after news of his hospitalization became known to her. Meanwhile, their daughter Suhana Khan, who attended the cricket match with her close friends, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, is back in Mumbai, and they were photographed at the private airport.
Speaking of cricket, the ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ actress expressed collective sentiments, and shared that they are all praying, excited, and hopeful that after almost a decade, KKR will bring the trophy back to Kolkata, making all KKR fans proud.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in ‘Dunki,’ while Juhi was last seen in ‘The Railway Men.’