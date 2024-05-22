SRH Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The Kolkata Knight Riders humbled Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets, thanks to a fast-bowling masterclass delivered by Mitchell Starc at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first on a seemingly good surface, and the decision backfired straight away as Starc dismissed Travis Head for a two-ball duck. Abhishek Sharma also had a bad outing after being dismissed for just three.
Rahul Tripathi tried to steady the ship with his important 55, but did not get the support needed. However, Heinrich Klaasen scored 32, while Abdul Samad chipped in with 16 and captain Cummins made 30 to help SRH post a below par 159.
Coming to the chase, the new opening partners Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on a quick 44-run stand from just 3.2 overs to give KKR the perfect start to the chase. Cummins and Thangarasu Natarajan picked up a wicket each.
From there on, it was all Shreyas Iyer (58*) and Venkatesh Iyer (51*) who stole the show reaching their respective fifties and chased the target down in just 13.2 overs.
Points Table After IPL 2024 League Stage
The Eliminator will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the winner of the clash will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday, 24 May.