Juhi Chawla Says Shah Rukh And She Are Wrong People To Sit And Watch An IPL Match With

Juhi Chawla who is one of the co-owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL team along with her spouse Jay Mehta and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed that she and Shahrukh are not the best people to watch an IPL match with.

Juhi Chawla Photo: Instagram
She says that as owners, they are superbly tense when their team is playing.

"IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense," Juhi Chawla said during Routes 2 Roots event in Mumbai.

On watching the match with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress said: “It is not good to watch a match with him because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play.”

